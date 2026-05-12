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Man airlifted to trauma center after chainsaw injury in East Lake: Fire rescue officials

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WFTS
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PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The East Lake Tarpon Special Fire Control District said a man was airlifted to a trauma center after sustaining a serious chainsaw injury on Tuesday morning.

Officials said crews responded to a report of a patient with traumatic injuries in the East Lake Woodlands community at around 9 a.m. on May 12.

Upon arrival, crews found a 63-year-old man who had sustained a serious chainsaw injury, per the report.

Authorities said the man had a life-threatening laceration, and he was airlifted to a trauma center after he was stabilized.

St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course

Rezoning vote expected to draw a large crowd as neighbors raise concerns about traffic, growth, and the loss of green space.

St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course property

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