News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 13

A hospital worker in Largo is accused of sexually battering patients, a salon owner is charged with battery after a price dispute with a customer, and Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips is tracking a possible preview to the rainy season in the forecast.

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The Largo Police Department (LPD) said it has arrested a worker at a hospital after he was accused of sexually battering patients.

Largo Police Department

"My hair was yanked from behind": A Tampa-area salon owner is charged with misdemeanor battery after being accused of attacking a customer after she disputed the price of her advertised $50 haircut. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team reporter Adam Walser looked into claims the salon owner did a "bait and switch." Florida salon owner charged with misdemeanor battery after customer says she was attacked in price dispute

Developers renovating Cleveland Street in Clearwater hope to make downtown just as popular as Clearwater Beach. However, not everyone in the city is convinced of the plan. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd got a tour of some of the newly renovated buildings on Cleveland Street. Public meeting set to discuss downtown Clearwater Cleveland Street development

Another lawsuit was filed against OpenAI. The lawsuit filed this week in California accuses OpenAI of failing to protect users after ChatGPT allegedly advised a 19-year-old on how to safely combine drugs, marking a case that could become a major legal test of how far AI companies’ responsibility extends when users rely on their tools for health guidance. On Monday, the family of one of the two people killed in the Florida State University shooting last April filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says we could see a taste of the rainy season as soon as next week. See his full forecast for the weekend.

Partly to mostly sunny across the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 13 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 13 8 p.m.

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