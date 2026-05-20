News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 20

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

For the first time, Tampa Bay 28 is giving you a more complete look at what led up to a chase that ended in a deadly crash outside an Ybor City bar. Our I-Team obtained an unedited video which shows what Tampa police saw from their chopper in the air. I-Team reporter Kylie McGivern explains the changes Tampa police have made after reviewing that video. Tampa police update communication policy following deadly Ybor crash

Tampa Bay Cuban Americans react to the DOJ indictment of Raúl Castro over the 1996 Brothers to the Rescue shootdown. For many Cuban-Americans, this is monumental. Our Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez has continuing coverage on how people here in Tampa are feeling about this federal indictment.

'This has been a long time coming:' Tampa Bay Cuban Americans react to DOJ indictment of Raul Castro

Hillsborough County commissioners voted 5-2 Wednesday to approve a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the Tampa Bay Rays, advancing negotiations on a proposed $2.3 billion ballpark. Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams has been following through on this saga extensively and has a breakdown of what that vote means.

RAYS STADIUM DEAL: Here is where each Hillsborough County commissioner stands

The University of Tampa baseball team is moving on to the NCAA Super Regional round against West Florida beginning on Thursday. They’re just two wins away from advancing to the Division-II World Series and a chance at making history. Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger has more.

Tampa baseball enters NCAA Super Regional chasing history

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Hot and humid holiday

Humidity has surged across Tampa Bay ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, with dew points now in the low to mid-70s and highs reaching the 90s inland. Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips said the pattern is being driven by a southeast wind pulling tropical moisture into the area, boosting both humidity and storm chances.

Some rain showers possible through Memorial Day weekend

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 20 from Tampa Bay 28: