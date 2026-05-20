Tampa Police, Florida Highway Patrol update communication policy following deadly Ybor crash: Review

TAMPA, Fla. — An administrative review from the Tampa Police Department said TPD will change its communication policies with FHP as a result of the deadly crash in Ybor City.

On Nov. 8, around 12:40 a.m. Tampa Police said Silas Sampson was driving recklessly on I-275 along with a second vehicle suspected of racing. The TPD review said he then exited the interstate, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop. TPD said when the vehicle did not stop, FHP initiated a pursuit.

The memo said the TPD unit near the incident did not activate emergency equipment or attempt to stop Sampson.

Sampson lost control and crashed into Bradley’s on 7th Avenue, hitting more than a dozen people who were outside. Four people died.

Changes to policy

TPD said in the memo that it reviewed all cases involving FHP and fleeing to elude incidents within the city since 2024. The review found that TPD officers never requested FHP to pursue vehicles in any of those incidents.

TPD said it will make communication with FHP more transparent, has collected all eight portable radios from FHP, and will coordinate all communication with FHP on the main radio frequencies. The new policy prohibits any two-way communication between FHP and TPD to engage in pursuits, including cell phones.



Administrative review Tampa Police by Tampa Bay 28

City of Tampa officials hosted a listening session in February. They discussed several potential safety measures, including adding bollards, increasing on-street parking to reduce the roadway width, and reducing the speed limit on 7th Avenue.