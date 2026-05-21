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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 21, 2026

News Tonight May 21
WFTS/Dakota Knox
News Tonight May 21
Posted

Dozens of electric car door issues across the country are prompting federal action, a Lithia man is held on a $5.5 million bond after detectives found hidden cameras and illegal files, and Denis Phillips has your Memorial Day weekend forecast.

Top Headlines

Michael Boyd first appearance

Cuba Raul Castro
FILE - Raul Castro, right, watches the May Day parade accompanied by Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, second left, and Castro's grandson, Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, center, at Revolution Square in Havana, May 1, 2025.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for May 21

Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips says Memorial Day weekend will bring a mix of sunshine and late-day storms.

High temperatures in the low 90's in the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 21 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 21 8 p.m.

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