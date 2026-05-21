News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 21, 2026

Dozens of electric car door issues across the country are prompting federal action, a Lithia man is held on a $5.5 million bond after detectives found hidden cameras and illegal files, and Denis Phillips has your Memorial Day weekend forecast.

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A Tampa mother said her 1-year-old daughter was trapped inside a Tesla Model 3 for nearly two hours after the electric car's door battery died. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team investigator Katie LaGrone is looking into dozens of similar complaints and the push for federal action. Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and new push for federal action

A Lithia man is facing voyeurism and child pornography charges after detectives said they found hidden cameras and more than 1,100 illegal files on devices inside his home.

Pool, File

Sometimes, a regular slide or swing set just isn’t good enough for families living with Neurodiversity. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd talked to a Palm Harbor family who decided to create their own playground and are sharing with the entire community.



President Donald Trump hints at possible action against Cuba. His comments came one day after Former Cuban President Raúl Castro indictment on murder charges tied to the 1996 shootdown of planes operated by the exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa FILE - Raul Castro, right, watches the May Day parade accompanied by Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, second left, and Castro's grandson, Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, center, at Revolution Square in Havana, May 1, 2025.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for May 21

Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips says Memorial Day weekend will bring a mix of sunshine and late-day storms.

High temperatures in the low 90's in the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 21 from Tampa Bay 28: