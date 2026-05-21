$5.5 million bond set for Lithia man arrested after detectives find hidden cameras, child porn files: HCSO

LITHIA, Fla. — A Lithia man is facing voyeurism and child pornography charges after detectives said they found hidden cameras and more than 1,100 illegal files on devices inside his home.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), detectives served a search warrant at a home in Lithia on May 19, as part of an investigation involving 67-year-old Michael Boyd.

Boyd is listed as the Chief Financial Officer for the village of Mount Orab in Ohio, according to the village's government website.

The Village of Mount Orab's website

Investigators said detectives discovered numerous electronic devices belonging to Boyd and found more than 1,000 files containing voyeurism and more than 100 files of child pornography.

Detectives said the investigation determined Boyd had installed hidden cameras in private areas of the residence.

"This man welcomed others into his home while they unknowingly became victims of his disturbing crimes," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "While presenting himself as someone there to help and support those staying in the residence, he secretly installed hidden cameras violating trust and privacy."

Boyd was arrested and booked into jail on voyeurism and child pornography charges. His bond is set at $5.5 million.