Volunteers help Port Richey man clean property as he faces possible jail time

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Volunteers in Port Richey are working to help a man clear a debris-filled property as he faces possible jail time for failing to comply with court orders.

The vacant lot, once home to a house that burned down years ago, is now filled with old furniture, storage bins, and other items. Neighbors say the property has been a long-standing problem in the community.

“I can’t get a rental,” she said. “I’m afraid to come here because of all this mess here," said Marie Newman, who owns the home next door.

Vanessa Phillips said after passing the property several times, she decided to stop and speak with the owner.

“It’s kind of like a shock when you drive by because you don’t expect this to be here. "I offered to help,” Phillips said. “I didn’t know there was an emergency deadline.”

The property belongs to Mark Lane, who said he has been ordered by the court to clean the lot and is facing possible jail time after being held in contempt of court.

“The court is not working with me, and they actually want me in jail right now, to voluntarily show up to jail for 180 days, which is six months,” Lane said. “That would kill me.”

Lane said the fire that destroyed his home left him struggling with homelessness for years. He said he's currently in a shelter. But has been living in a damaged tent and in his truck over the years.

Phillips said she turned to social media to find volunteers willing to help clear the lot.

“We’ve probably hauled 50 trash cans of stuff,” she said.

Lane said the volunteer effort has made a major difference.

“It’s quite a gift because if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be this far along in the cleanup,” Lane said. “And now I’m, let’s say 7/8 of the way done, even though I’m supposed to be done Saturday.”

Lane said he hopes to eventually rebuild a home on the property, but for now, his focus remains on getting the lot cleaned up. And Phillips said she's not giving up on finishing the job.

“The Pasco County community, they are always willing to help,” she said. “Every time I’ve ever asked for help from the community, they always show up.”



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.