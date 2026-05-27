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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 27

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WFTS, Douglas County Sheriff's Office
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

  • Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Warren Sapp failed to overturn a trespass warning from Tampa’s City Center, with the judge upholding the notice despite his claim it violated his constitutional rights. Tampa Bay 28’s Jada Williams, who covers Tampa Metro and West Hillsborough, was inside that hearing today.
Former NFL player Warren Sapp asked judge to drop trespassing charges at hearing

gold bars in elderly abuse case

UPDATE: DeSantis tees up major property tax fight for lawmakers

Courtney Campbell Causeway overnight closure

  • New study highlights teens are sleeping less and scrolling more. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health and spoke with Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital about how the lack of sleep could lead to an increased risk for depression and anxiety.
New study highlights teens are sleeping less and scrolling more

The hunt for buried treasure: The journey to a remote Florida island

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Coastal morning rain ahead

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances will climb along the coast starting tomorrow as a shift in wind direction changes the daily weather pattern across Tampa Bay.

Latest forecast with rain expected to come into the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 27 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 27 7 p.m.

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