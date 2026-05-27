News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 27

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Warren Sapp failed to overturn a trespass warning from Tampa’s City Center, with the judge upholding the notice despite his claim it violated his constitutional rights. Tampa Bay 28’s Jada Williams, who covers Tampa Metro and West Hillsborough, was inside that hearing today.

Former NFL player Warren Sapp asked judge to drop trespassing charges at hearing

Bradenton Police Department (BPD) revealed details into an investigation into a gold bar scam that cost an 80-year-old veteran $1.4 million.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling Florida lawmakers back to the Capitol next week for a special session on property taxes, unveiling a proposal Wednesday that would ask voters to begin phasing out property taxes on homesteaded homes. This is a story our Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders has been following for months, and found out that not everyone in Tallahassee agrees on what should happen next.

UPDATE: DeSantis tees up major property tax fight for lawmakers

The Courtney Campbell Causeway will close overnight for work on the pedestrian overpass project.

FDOT

New study highlights teens are sleeping less and scrolling more. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health and spoke with Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital about how the lack of sleep could lead to an increased risk for depression and anxiety.

New study highlights teens are sleeping less and scrolling more

Pirates, gold, and tall tales — treasure hunters have scoured our beaches and waters long before America was ever born. As we continue our in-depth reports to celebrate America 250, Tampa Bay 28's Michael Paluska goes on the hunt for gold by land and sea.

The hunt for buried treasure: The journey to a remote Florida island

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Coastal morning rain ahead

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances will climb along the coast starting tomorrow as a shift in wind direction changes the daily weather pattern across Tampa Bay.

Latest forecast with rain expected to come into the Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 27 from Tampa Bay 28: