OVERNIGHT ROAD CLOSURE: Courtney Campbell Causeway eastbound closed for pedestrian overpass work

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Courtney Campbell Causeway will close overnight for work on the pedestrian overpass project.

FDOT said eastbound State Route 60 (Courtney Campbell Causeway) will close overnight on May 27 at 10 p.m. The road is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on May 28.

FDOT said the pedestrian overpass project in Pinellas County is expected to be completed in late 2026 and will connect the Bayshore Trail and the Courtney Campbell Trail in eastern Pinellas County.

Traffic will have to use CR 611 (Bayside Bridge), turn left onto Ulmerton Road, continue east toward the northbound I-275 entrance ramp onto the Howard Frankland Bridge to access SR 60.