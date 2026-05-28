News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 28

A lawsuit was filed by the family after a man was found frozen in a walk-in freezer, two officers resigned after an investigation into sexual activity while on duty, and meteorologist Jason Adams has the latest on the rain and weekend forecast.

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A lawsuit filed by the widow of 83-year-old Navy veteran Gene Ray alleges abuse, neglect, and wrongful death after he was found frozen inside a walk-in freezer at a Trinity assisted living facility. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team investigator Adam Walser talked to the family's attorney, Steve Barnes, who said the failures went beyond that night. Lawsuit: Staffing failures, unlocked doors led to death of man found in freezer

Two officers have resigned after an investigation into multiple Tampa police officers accused of engaging in sexual activity while on duty.

A cherry picker fell over and crushed a car in a St. Petersburg condo parking lot. A Tampa Bay 28 photojournalist went to the Wave Condos at 3315 58th Avenue South on May 28 and captured footage of the cherry picker on top of the vehicle. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton was in St. Pete and spoke with the car's owner and witnesses who saw the incident. Car crushed in St. Petersburg after cherry picker lands on top

A key inflation gauge accelerated in April to the highest level in three years, squeezing Americans' finances and creating political challenges for President Trump and congressional Republicans with midterm elections just five months away.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says expect a little lower rain chances Friday, but an uptick in storms expected through the weekend.

Latest forecast as rainfall expected to come in to the Tampa Bay area

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