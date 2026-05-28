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Car crushed in St. Petersburg after cherry picker lands on top

Car crushed in St. Petersburg after cherry picker fell over
WFTS
Car crushed in St. Petersburg after cherry picker fell over
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A cherry picker fell over and crushed a car in a St. Petersburg condo parking lot.

A Tampa Bay 28 photojournalist went to the Wave Condos at 3315 58th Avenue South on May 28 and captured footage of the cherry picker was on top of the vehicle.

Cherry picker on a vehicle St. Petersburg

The vehicle owner spoke with Tampa Bay 28 and was not inside at the time of the incident.

Cherry picker on vehicle

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton will update as information becomes available.

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