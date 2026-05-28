Car crushed in St. Petersburg after cherry picker lands on top

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A cherry picker fell over and crushed a car in a St. Petersburg condo parking lot.

A Tampa Bay 28 photojournalist went to the Wave Condos at 3315 58th Avenue South on May 28 and captured footage of the cherry picker was on top of the vehicle.

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The vehicle owner spoke with Tampa Bay 28 and was not inside at the time of the incident.

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This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton will update as information becomes available.