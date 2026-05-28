TPD officers accused of engaging in sexual activity while on duty, two resigned: letter

TAMPA, Fla. — Two officers have resigned after an investigation into multiple Tampa police officers accused of engaging in sexual activity while on duty.

According to a disposition letter to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, multiple officers are accused of going to a business with a City of Tampa Public Safety Telecommunicator to engage in sexual activity while on duty.

The letter said the incidents began in 2025.

The telecommunicator said she would leave the property and meet Tampa police officers at an adjacent business to engage in sexual activity.

Former officer Nevin Morales sent a message to the telecommunicator stating, "Best place to do it now. I have more room in this new car," the letter said.

Morales denied the allegations of sexual activity with the telecommunicator.

Former officer Ryan Fagan is also named in the letter. He admitted to groping the telecommunicator, but said he did not see his actions as sexual. An audit of his body-worn camera showed he would place the device in sleep mode for unapproved reasons.

In 2026, Fagan resigned on Feb. 14 and Morales resigned on March 18.

The letter also names a third officer, Officer David Zeigler. He said he parked in the nearby business near Tampa Police Department Communications with the same telecommunicator. Zeigler's body warn camera was also placed into sleep mode during these incidents.

On March 03, 2026, Officer David Zeigler received a Letter of Counseling for Failure to Comply with Departmental Policies: SOP 609.9 Body-Worn Cameras, Tampa police said.