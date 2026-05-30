News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 30

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Jason Adams said Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with occasional breaks of sun. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, May 30, 2026

More of the top stories for May 30 from Tampa Bay 28: