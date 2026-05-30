Motorcyclist arrested after fleeing Hillsborough County traffic stop, running into pond: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old man was arrested early Friday after deputies said he fled a Hillsborough County traffic stop and ran into a retention pond, according to a Facebook post.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said its aviation unit responded around 12:01 a.m. on Friday to assist patrol units after the motorcyclist fled a traffic stop on Gibsonton Drive.

Aviation guided ground deputies as the man ran into a retention pond. Shortly after, the suspect was arrested and identified as Jeremy Leaf, per the post.

Leaf faces multiple charges, including driving while license revoked (habitual offender) and resisting an officer without violence, HCSO said.