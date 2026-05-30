1 dead, 1 injured after 3-Vehicle crash closes I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash Friday night shut down part of Interstate 275 in Tampa.

One person died, and another was hospitalized as a trauma alert, per Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR).

Two additional people involved were evaluated and declined medical assistance.

TFR crews arrived to find one vehicle on fire and another overturned.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, I-275 northbound is closed at the Busch Boulevard exit, while southbound lanes are reduced to two.

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the crash investigation.