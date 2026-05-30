Three teens injured after vehicle crashes into Venice Beach Pavilion: VPD

VENICE, Fla. — Three teenagers were seriously injured early Saturday morning when their vehicle crashed into the Venice Beach Pavilion, according to the Venice Police Department (VPD).
Around 4 a.m., responding officers found a single vehicle that had struck the pavilion at a high rate of speed with three teenage occupants inside, according to a Facebook post.
All three occupants suffered serious injuries and were transported for medical treatment, VPD said.
The pavilion and surrounding landscaping sustained damage, but police said the structure remains intact.
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