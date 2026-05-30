Three teens injured after vehicle crashes into Venice Beach Pavilion: VPD

VENICE, Fla. — Three teenagers were seriously injured early Saturday morning when their vehicle crashed into the Venice Beach Pavilion, according to the Venice Police Department (VPD).

Around 4 a.m., responding officers found a single vehicle that had struck the pavilion at a high rate of speed with three teenage occupants inside, according to a Facebook post.

All three occupants suffered serious injuries and were transported for medical treatment, VPD said.

The pavilion and surrounding landscaping sustained damage, but police said the structure remains intact.