Publix recalls vanilla ice cream that may contain undeclared egg allergen

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix has issued a voluntary recall on Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream, which may contain an undeclared egg allergen, according to a Wednesday release.

The vanilla ice cream has a sell-by date of June 19, 2026, and could have a mismatched container lid with its French vanilla flavor.

The ice cream was distributed to locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, according to the release. Stores in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa and Sarasota however, are not affected by the recall. Publix stores in Virginia and North Carolina are also not impacted.

Publix issued the following statement in a release:

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com”