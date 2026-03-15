Passenger killed, rider injured after motorcycle crash on SR-570 in Winter Haven: FHP

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 58-year-old Winter Haven woman died after being ejected from a motorcycle and struck by a car during a crash on SR-570.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the victim was a passenger on a Harley Davidson operated by a 54-year-old Winter Haven man traveling westbound on Saturday. The rider lost control while transitioning from a concrete railway overpass to an asphalt road, ejecting both occupants.
The woman was struck by a following Kia Optima driven by a 30-year-old Lakeland man and pronounced dead at the scene. The rider sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
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