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Passenger killed, rider injured after motorcycle crash on SR-570 in Winter Haven: FHP

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WFTS
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WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 58-year-old Winter Haven woman died after being ejected from a motorcycle and struck by a car during a crash on SR-570.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the victim was a passenger on a Harley Davidson operated by a 54-year-old Winter Haven man traveling westbound on Saturday. The rider lost control while transitioning from a concrete railway overpass to an asphalt road, ejecting both occupants.

The woman was struck by a following Kia Optima driven by a 30-year-old Lakeland man and pronounced dead at the scene. The rider sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

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