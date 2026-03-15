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Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Davenport movie theater: PCSO

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DAVENPORT, Fla. — A bomb threat at a movie theater in Davenport led to an evacuation and search by law enforcement and fire rescue crews.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the Cinepolis theater at Posner Park was cleared Sunday afternoon after a caller claimed there was a bomb inside. Deputies found an unopened package delivered on Saturday. The Tampa Police bomb squad X-rayed and inspected it, determining it contained no incendiary material.

Officials said the package does not appear connected to the threat.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.

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Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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