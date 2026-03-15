Tampa families kick off spring break at Tampa Sports Collectors Expo, bonding over a shared love of collecting

TAMPA, Fla. — Fathers, sons, and entire families are spending the first weekend of spring break surrounded by sports cards and the memories they hold.

Brett Andruss and his wife brought their three sons to the fairgrounds — a family outing built around a shared hobby.

"It's something we all kind of enjoy together. It's something they've gotten into as they've gotten a little bit older," Andruss said.

One of his sons, Braden — one of a set of triplets — admitted the cards aren't exactly his main motivation for the trip.

"We're going to David and Buster's after this, so it's a win-win situation," Braden said.

The dynamic of parents passing their love of collecting down to their children plays out on both sides of the vendor tables at the expo. Dan Roberts watched his son, Kasey, discover the hobby after finding his father's old cards in the garage.

"It's become his passion, and I absolutely love it. So the path to success usually involves hard work, and that's what he does," Dan Roberts said.

For Kasey, the cards have meant more than just a collection.

"The relationships I've built and the, you know, the relationship I have with my dad, it's kind of just sharpened it and, we spent pretty much every weekend together doing this, so, I don't think I would do anything else," Kasey Roberts said.

Lifelong collector Dan Soschin brought his 12-year-old son Cooper, who is learning the finer points of the hobby — and of patience.

"Not all cards you buy will hold value, but some cards will hold value, and it's worth it," said Cooper.

A list of spring break events that won't break the bank is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.