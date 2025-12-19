Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Record-breaking holiday travel period begins, AAA provides travel tips

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says warm-weather spots in Florida are among the top domestic destinations during the holiday travel period, which begins on Saturday.

AAA projects a record 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the 13-day year-end holiday period, which begins on Dec. 20 and ends Jan. 1.

The agency’s forecast is a 2.2% increase over 2024, surpassing last year’s record of 119.7 million travelers during the holiday period.

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami are the top three domestic destinations based on AAA booking data, and Tampa ranks sixth.

Year-end top destinations

AAA also provided suggestions for the best time to travel by car based on transportation data and insights.

Best travel times during holiday rush:

  • Dec. 20: After 9 p.m.
  • Dec. 21-23: Before 11 a.m.
  • Dec. 24-25: Minimal traffic impact expected
  • Dec. 26-28: Before 11 a.m.
  • Dec. 29-30: Before 10 a.m.
  • Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Minimum traffic impact expected

Drivers can find current local traffic conditions here and Tampa International Airport travelers can find flight data here.

