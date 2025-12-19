Haines City Police Department reinstates body-worn camera program

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department (HCPD) said the department has reinstated its body-worn camera program.
HCPD said as of Dec. 19, all police and code enforcement officers are equipped with AXON body-worn cameras.
According to the release, the department underwent "a vendor transition to ensure the body-worn camera program continued effectively."
The purchase of body-worn cameras for the department was approved by the Haines City Commission back in 2022.
