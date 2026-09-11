9/11 survivor Anne Koster shares her story of escape from the North Tower 25 years later

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Anne Koster was two months into her new job on the 81st floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center when Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, began like any other day.

"It was just another day," Koster said.

She had called home that morning before heading to her desk.

WATCH 9/11 survivor Anne Koster shares her story of escape from the North Tower

9/11 survivor Anne Koster shares her story of escape from the North Tower

"I called the house about 10 to 8. Dale was still sleeping, so I got mad and I said, You have a lot of stuff to do for me today. He said, Ok, I'm up, I'm up, I'm up," Koster said.

Less than an hour after that call, at 8:46 a.m., everything changed.

"I'm sitting at my desk and I'm sitting straight like this and the windows were over here and out of the corner of my eye," Koster said, "You could see the nose of the plane coming into the building."

What followed was the deadliest terror attack in American history. But for Koster, what came next became a story of survival.

She called her husband, Dale, immediately.

"I called Dale and I said. A plane just hit the building. I don't know what's going on. I'll call you when I can," Koster said.

Her goal after that call was simple: get out of the tower with her coworkers as fast as possible. The evacuation, she said, was calm and controlled.

"It was very orderly. Step to the right injured person coming down, step to the right fireman coming up," Koster said.

Meanwhile, Dale was home on Staten Island watching the news unfold on television.

"I'm watching and then here comes the 2nd plane. But your mind refuses to realize that this is another one," Dale said.

The next hour was a blur for Anne as she made her way down the tower.

"You get to the 6th floor and it's dark. I had no idea Tower 2 was hit or Tower 2 came down," said Koster

"So you didn't even hear it?" Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Blake Phillips asked.

No, you don't hear. You don't, you didn't hear a thing," Koster said.

Anne escaped just minutes before the North Tower fell. Dale, at home, could only watch and wait.

"I got a phone call from her, you know, so that was the longest 2.5 hours of my life, and I never wanna do that again," Dale said.

Twenty-five years later, Anne still carries the weight of that day — remembering her friends, her coworkers, and all the people she never knew who were killed.

"How do you get up every day and keep putting 1 ft in front of another?" asked Phillips

It's getting easier and like I tell my friends, like September 12th. It's a whole new year for me. I'll be fine," Koster said.

After staring death in the face, Phillips asked her what advice she has today. Her answer: live like Sept. 12, 2001.

"I wish it would be like it was the day after everybody, everybody was helpful, everybody, uh, took care of everybody," Koster said.

"I would say never pass up the opportunity to tell the ones you love how you feel about them because how many people -- didn't have that chance that day?" said Dale Koster.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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