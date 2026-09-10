LARGO, FLORIDA — Pinellas County Schools is recommending cost-saving measures totaling about $25 million, including closing 7 schools and changing zones across the District.

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Pinellas County Schools recommends closing 7 schools as part of $25M cost-saving plan

The recommendations, presented by Superintendent Kevin Hendrick, also include creating more technical and fundamental school options.

The schools recommended for closure are listed below. The district says Lealman Innovation Academy is slated to be leased out to Feeding Tampa Bay.

WFTS Pinellas County Schools closure recommendations

Hendrick said no teacher jobs will be lost as a result of the changes.

"We already know of five of six retirements that are coming forward and a couple of other things that will happen. So we haven't had any Principal, Assistant Principal, teacher, anyone lose their job as part of this process, and we don't anticipate that moving forward," Hendrick said.

Other recommendations include repurposing campuses to create more K-8 schools in Tarpon Springs and St. Pete, and a K-5 school in Pinellas Park. The district also plans to add more technical and fundamental school options.

WFTS Pinellas County Schools list recommendations as part of consolidation plan

"So as they may be impacted, whether it's a rezoning in a traditional neighborhood school, a closure, consolidation, or maybe some new choice options, we really want them to take a look at all of those options and see what's available," Hendrick said.

Some parents say combined campuses can be better options for students.

Melissa Solevilla, a parent, said the transition from elementary to middle school can be difficult for children.

"It's really traumatic when your child goes from this, like, warm cocoon of elementary, fifth grade, and then goes into middle school. It's a real huge transition," said Solevilla. "If we can keep those middle schoolers at the school where they have started elementary school, I just think it's a really good opportunity to keep them young a little bit longer."

WFTS Parents share thoughts on recommendations

The Superintendent says the recommendations were made to balance school capacities, boost long-term sustainability, and improve transportation to schools.

The District also plans to pilot early childhood education for 2-year-olds at certain schools beginning next year.

The recommendations are not final. The public will have opportunities to weigh in at school-based meetings and public hearings. Residents can also visit the Planning for Progress website, where a school locator tool lets users enter their address to see whether they will be directly impacted.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.