Rush announces stop in Tampa during 2026 tour

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Alex Lifeson, left, and Geddy Lee from the band Rush appear at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 7, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Rush announced their Fifty Something tour will expand to include a stop in Tampa in 2026. The band will be celebrating 50 years.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced they added 17 additional cities to their 2026 tour. The tour will make a stop in Tampa on Nov. 9, 2026, at Benchmark International Arena.

Presale begins Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at 12 p.m. and general sale begins on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at 12 p.m.

To sign up for presale visit Live Nation's website.

