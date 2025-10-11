Sebring woman suffers critical injuries after being thrown from vehicle: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Sebring woman was in critical condition on Saturday after she lost control of her vehicle while speeding around a curve in Highlands County, authorities said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at about 2:05 a.m., the 22-year-old driver of a sedan-type vehicle was heading north on Panther Parkway at a high rate of speed while negotiating a curve in the road.
She traveled off the roadway, entered a grass median, overcorrected and went off the shoulder of the road.
The vehicle then hit a fence, several wooden posts and overturned, ejecting the driver. She suffered critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
A 22-year-old passenger, also from Sebring, suffered minor injuries.
The passenger was wearing a seat belt, the driver was not, the FHP report stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
It's been one year since Hurricane Milton impacted our community. Tampa Bay 28 revisited some of Tampa Bay's hardest hit areas to show the recovery and the work that still needs to be done.