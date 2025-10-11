Sebring woman suffers critical injuries after being thrown from vehicle: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Sebring woman was in critical condition on Saturday after she lost control of her vehicle while speeding around a curve in Highlands County, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at about 2:05 a.m., the 22-year-old driver of a sedan-type vehicle was heading north on Panther Parkway at a high rate of speed while negotiating a curve in the road.

She traveled off the roadway, entered a grass median, overcorrected and went off the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle then hit a fence, several wooden posts and overturned, ejecting the driver. She suffered critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

A 22-year-old passenger, also from Sebring, suffered minor injuries.

The passenger was wearing a seat belt, the driver was not, the FHP report stated.

The crash remains under investigation.