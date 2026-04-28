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Several cats and a dog rescued from house fire in Hardee County: HCFR

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HARDEE CO., Fla. — Hardee County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said multiple pets were rescued from a manufactured home fire on Monday night.

HCFR said crews responded to a reported structure fire on Branch Road just before 10:30 p.m. on April 27.

Upon arrival, crews reported finding a single-story manufactured home partially involved with visible flames and smoke.

Officials said no residents were injured, but several cats and one dog were found alive in the home and safely removed.

HCFR said crews contained the fire, and the American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per the report.

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