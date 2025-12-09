Special Election Day for vacant State Senate District 11 seat

Tuesday is Special Election Day in Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and northwestern Pasco counties to fill the vacant State Senate District 11 seat.

The seat was previously held by Blaise Ingoglia, who resigned after Gov. DeSantis appointed him as the state's chief financial officer.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you have a mail-in ballot, it must be returned to your county's elections office by 7 p.m. to be counted.

DISTRICT 11 MAP

FLHouse.gov

Republican Ralph Massullo Jr. is running against Democrat Ash Marwah for the seat.

Massulo is a dermatologist and a former member of the Florida House of Representatives representing District 23. He took office in November 2022 and left in November 2025.

Marwah is a civil engineer and served on the Franklin Park Planning Commission for seven years and the Franklin Park Borough Council for six.

The Special Primary Election Day was on Sept. 30, and the early voting period for this election was from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6.

Voters can find more information on where to vote on the Florida Division of Elections website.