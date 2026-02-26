Spring allergy season now in full swing in Tampa Bay, allergist shares tips to alleviate symptoms

TAMPA, Fla. — As we approach the spring, we get warmer weather, flowers blooming, and lots of pollen.

“We are seeing the high pollen counts. If you look at the pollen forecasts, you’ll see the medium to high pollen counts almost every day,” said Dr. Rima Sanka, allergy and asthma immunologist at Advance Allergy and Asthma Care in Tampa.

I sat down with her to ask what she’s seen in her clinic so far this season.

“Patients complain of coughing, itching, sneezing, and increased congestion. A little flare of their skin. Sometimes their asthma might flare up,” said Sanka.

She’s had an influx of patients over the past week.

Allergies can cause more than just symptoms.

“Increase flares of their allergies will lead to increased numbers of sinus infections, colds lasting longer than they should, and taking a lot more intervention to recover from them,” said Sanka.

St. Pete Beach resident Jean Swantish said she’s been experiencing spring allergy symptoms for weeks now.

“I have been experiencing a lot of runny eye symptoms and just runny nose,” said Swantish.

This happens to her every single year, but this season her symptoms feel a little worse.

“My right eye, for some reason, more than the other, just drips and drips and drips and drips. And then my nose and it’s blowing my nose and dabbing my eyes. Then you get a terrible tickle in your throat, and it is just annoying. And it just doesn’t go away.”

Dr. Sanka told Tampa Bay 28 that there are things you can start doing now to help.

When you get home, it’s important to try to get the pollen off of you and keep it out of your house.



Change your clothes when you get home

Leave your shoes by the door

Take a shower

Keep doors and windows closed

Change AC filters

Dr. Sanka said there are over-the-counter medications that you can take, too.

“Like the oral antihistamines and nasal steroid sprays. Also, saline nasal sprays are quite effective for washing and rinsing out the nose," said Sanka.

If none of these things work, it may be time to see an allergist who can pinpoint exactly what’s triggering you.

Spring allergy season lasts until May.



