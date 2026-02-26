Palmetto man faces federal charges after illegally disposing body in ocean waters: DOJ

TAMPA, Fla. — A Palmetto man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he illegally dumped a body into ocean waters in 2022.

A federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Matthew Edward Zoladz on charges of violating the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act and the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships, according to the Department of Justice.

If convicted on all counts, Zoladz faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

According to the indictment, Zoladz disposed of the remains of a person identified as "Victim 1" on Dec. 8, 2022.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abigail K. King.