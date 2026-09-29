Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard Parks to see parking rate increase

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As parking costs at local beaches have risen over the last year, some Pinellas County parks will soon see increases as well.

Pinellas County leaders finalized their budget for 2027 and decided to raise parking rates at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks.

This would impact beach parking, boat ramps and annual passes.

Dale and Deborah Devore bring their dog Violet to Fort De Soto Park regularly.

"I prefer this park, it’s not touristy, it’s more family oriented and quieter and more relaxing," said Deborah Devore.

They have gotten to know many people who make their way over to Fort De Soto.

"I see a lot of families come here, a lot of young parents with children and it just seems like the perfect way for a family to spend the day and be together," she said.

But soon many of those families might choose to spend their time elsewhere.

"I think some people won’t be able to come as often," said Deborah Devore.

WFTS

"That's double, and put that on top of gas and groceries and everything else thats going up now, I think that could be a hardship on some families that come here very often," said Deborah Devore.

The county is making these price changes to keep up with rising costs and to prepare for potential budget shortfalls next year… the changes could generate around $3 million for the county.

"I think every little bit adds up…I know that is especially true when you’re talking about government…so I think this could make a tangible impact on the bottom line," said Katie Balka.

Balka said she is willing to pay the extra $6 a day to enjoy the place she loves so much.

"I love all the wildlife and all the creatures and the plants that we get to encounter," said Balka.

Deborah and Dale Devore said they hope families will keep visiting Fort De Soto after the parking rates change.

"It's just a nice place to bring your family for the day, and if you can’t afford to do that, there's not much left, I mean, the theme parks are so expensive," said Deborah Devore.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.