Lockdown lifted at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: The lockdown at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg has been lifted, SPPD confirmed. The hospital had been on lockdown due to a police investigation.

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ORIGINAL STORY

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is on lockdown due to an active police investigation, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The hospital is currently diverting incoming patients to other hospitals, but care for patients already at the facility is continuing.

“The safety of patients and staff in our facility is our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

Read the hospital's full statement below:

"Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is on lockdown due to an active police investigation. The hospital is diverting incoming patients to other hospitals at this time. Patient care continues. The safety of patients and staff in our facility is our top priority."