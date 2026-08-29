ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Both Hillsborough County and Tampa City leaders have given the Tampa Bay Rays the green light to build a new stadium and move to Tampa!

While many people are happy about it, there’s a feeling of sadness in the team’s current home, St. Pete.

"We’re sad, very sad," said Mary Khalel, who works at Zaytoon in St. Pete.

WATCH: St. Pete residents react to Tampa Bay Rays moving to Tampa

St. Pete residents react to Tampa Bay Rays moving to Tampa

"I've been a fan since they started. All my kids are grown now, but I always took them to the stadium to see the Rays," said Cathy Andrasek.

When people think of the Tampa Bay Rays, they often think of St. Pete, but now that’s changing.

"I wasn’t in shock, just the way things were going from the beginning, we knew Tampa was going to take them from us, we knew," said Khalel.

Cathy and Mary work at a St. Pete restaurant called Zaytoon…and said they are not only going to miss the team, but also the foot traffic the games brought to the local shops.

"It brings a lot of people into town, upwards of 20,000 depending on what teams are in town, so you hate to see that," said Andrasek.

With approval from both the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County leaders, a new stadium is set to be built in Tampa, moving the Rays across the bay beginning in 2029.

And for many people in St. Pete…that move is heartbreaking.

As part of the newly approved redevelopment plan for the Historic Gas Plant District, Tropicana Field is scheduled to be demolished to make way for housing, parks, and museums.

Cathy and Mary hope people continue to visit long after the Rays leave.

"St. Pete just continues to move forward and like I said, utilize that property for something good, for all of us," said Andrasek.

"Don’t give up just because the Rays are leaving us, we are still a little quaint city," said Khalel.

The Rays are currently committed to playing here at Tropicana Field through the 2028 season.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.