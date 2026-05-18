Stand-up comedian Mojo Brookzz to bring tour to Tampa Theatre in December

TAMPA, Fla. — Stand-up comedian Mojo Brookzz announced he will be bringing his "Outta Pocket Tour" to Tampa later this year.

Dyon "Mojo" Brooks is an actor, writer, and comedian known for being in Nick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out" and Tyler Perry's show "Miss Governor."

Mojo Brookzz will be at the Tampa Theatre on Friday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 22, and can be purchased online here or at the Tampa Theatre Box Office.