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Stand-up comedian Mojo Brookzz to bring tour to Tampa Theatre in December

Tampa Theatre
WFTS
Tampa Theatre
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TAMPA, Fla. — Stand-up comedian Mojo Brookzz announced he will be bringing his "Outta Pocket Tour" to Tampa later this year.

Dyon "Mojo" Brooks is an actor, writer, and comedian known for being in Nick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out" and Tyler Perry's show "Miss Governor."

Mojo Brookzz will be at the Tampa Theatre on Friday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 22, and can be purchased online here or at the Tampa Theatre Box Office.

The future of Rays baseball in St. Pete has businesses taking it game by game

"It's gonna be probably a 30% difference of more customers, and that's a big difference for small businesses," said Bill Georgiou, who has owned The Burg Bar & Grill on Central Avenue for 17 years.

The future of Rays baseball in St. Pete has businesses taking it game by game

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