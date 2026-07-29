Susan Solves It: Airline fees

- A NerdWallet study ranked major U.S. airlines by baggage and seat selection fees, showing how add-on charges can significantly increase the total cost of a flight.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing the total trip cost, including baggage and seat selection fees, before booking so you know which ticket is actually the best value.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Questions remain after FHP pursuit ends in crash that kills teen passenger
The crash has left many in the New Port Richey community in shock and mourning, while also raising questions about the pursuit itself and the decision to use a PIT maneuver.
Questions remain after FHP pursuit ends in crash that kills teen passenger