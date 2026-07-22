Susan Solves It: Travel scams

- A new McAfee survey found many travelers are losing money to travel scams because they ignore warning signs while trying to book the cheapest deal.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying travel websites before booking, avoiding rushing into limited-time offers, and comparing listings to help spot scams before you pay.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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'It's either eat or pay bills': Florida families desperate for answers after losing SNAP benefits to fraud
Florida families are losing hundreds of dollars in SNAP benefits to fraud, with multiple victims in the Tampa Bay area saying unauthorized charges on their accounts are being traced to the same California address — and the state is offering no way to get that money back.
Families say SNAP scammers are stealing food benefits with no reimbursement