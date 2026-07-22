More than 1,500 Duke Energy customers lose power in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — More than 1,500 Duke Energy customers in the Clearwater area lost power Tuesday night as utility crews worked to determine the cause and restore service.
According to Duke Energy’s outage map, 1,566 customers were without electricity as of Tuesday night.
The outage was first reported at 10 p.m., and the cause had not been identified.
'It's either eat or pay bills': Florida families desperate for answers after losing SNAP benefits to fraud
Florida families are losing hundreds of dollars in SNAP benefits to fraud, with multiple victims in the Tampa Bay area saying unauthorized charges on their accounts are being traced to the same California address — and the state is offering no way to get that money back.
Families say SNAP scammers are stealing food benefits with no reimbursement