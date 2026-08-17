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Susan Solves It: Trip Photo Scam

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to verify unexpected trip messages directly with airlines or hotels and avoid posting sensitive travel details online in real time.
Susan Solves It: Trip Photo Scam
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • Cybersecurity experts warn scammers are using AI and vacation photos from social media to create convincing travel-related scams.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to verify unexpected trip messages directly with airlines or hotels and avoid posting sensitive travel details online in real time.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

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