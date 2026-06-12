Susan Solves It: Waymo flood recall

- Waymo is recalling nearly 3,800 robotaxis after one drove into floodwaters in Texas, prompting safety concerns in flood-prone Tampa.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking for updated safety features in autonomous vehicles before considering their use in areas prone to flooding.
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Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event
A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.
Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event