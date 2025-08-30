Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth welcomes stories from the community at Geckofest in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 wants to hear from you. We want to hear about the problems you think need to be addressed in your neighborhood, and the people who should be celebrated for their positive impact.

Our Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth is at Geckofest in Gulfport today to hear about it all. Our anchors, reporters and meteorologists will be here throughout the day to listen to your stories.

9:45 a.m.

Meteorologist Greg Dee, Pinellas County Reporter Casey Albritton, and anchor Nadeen Yanes are at Geckofest listening to your stories.

10 a.m.

Casey Albritton spoke with Mike Wolf about the need for sidewalk repairs in Gull Aire Village.

10:30 a.m.

Carol from St. Pete wants to see more assistance for people in wheelchairs during hurricane season.

11 a.m.

Residents in the community speak to Tampa Bay 28 at the Listens booth.

11:30 a.m.

Karen from Clearwater had a question for Greg Dee about Saharan Dust and how it impacts storms.

12 p.m.

Adam from St. Pete spoke to Tampa Bay 28 about his work to help those who are grieving through art.

