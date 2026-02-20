VIDEO: Deputies use flash bangs, armored trucks to arrest Riverview attempted murder suspect: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has arrested a man who shot another man in the face at a Riverview home.

HCSO said a person called 911 on Feb. 16 and said they heard screaming and gunshots coming from a home at the 10300 block of Wine Press Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face and foot.

HCSO said deputies learned Cody Holmes, 34, went into the home and demanded an AR-15 style rifle he had sold to a woman who lives in the home. The male victim gave Holmes the rifle, and Holmes initially gave the victim the money for the gun.

Holmes then loaded the gun, demanded the money back, and shot the man.

The woman ran from the area before deputies arrived. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, HCSO said.

HCSO said Holmes was located two days later. Body camera video of Holmes' arrest shows deputies in armored trucks surrounding the home and using flash bangs to get the suspect out of the house to be arrested.

Watch video provided by HCSO

Suspect arrested for attempted murder after shooting Riverview man in face: HCSO

Holmes was arrested for attempted murder.