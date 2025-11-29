TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County family plans to relocate to Texas so their young son may receive more specialized treatment for a congenital heart defect.

Kayla Petrilli went to Lakeland Regional Health for a scheduled caesarean section in December of 2023.

WATCH: Tampa Bay family learns of son's rare congenital heart defect shortly after birth

She was pregnant with her third child.

Her husband, Michael, was in the operating room and described the moment he realized something was wrong.

"They sent me back to my wife after I cut the cord and I didn't really start to hear him cry or do any of that so it was kind of concerning, but I just stayed calm," said Michael.

Shortly after birth, doctors diagnosed their son, Alexander, with a congenital heart defect known as transposition of the great arteries or TGA. The condition means the two main arteries leaving the heart are switched.

Doctors immediately airlifted their son from Lakeland Regional Health to Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando.

"The neonatologist said yeah, this is what we found. He found he has transposition of the great arteries, a helicopter is on its way to take him. He's going to need surgery immediately," recalled Kayla.

Their son ended up in pediatric cardiac intensive care. The couple recalls not being able to hold their son for months.

"The machines and the cords. I didn't even see him when I walked in there at first. I couldn't even see him because of everything that was attached," said Michael.

The couple said their son will turn two-years-old in December. They describe Alexander as adventurous, adding he never sits still.

He also loves playing with his older siblings.

Kayla said usually children with his condition have low energy.

"So with congenital heart defects and disease, it can't ever be fixed. There's no cure for it, but there can be some interventions that can help prolong the quality of life," said Kayla.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for the family. The family has plans to relocate to Houston, Texas for more specialized treatment for their son.

"I just hope for us to be able to give him the best chance at life we can, finding the care that he needs, keep going in that direction because his story definitely doesn't end here," said Kayla.

The family emailed Tampa Bay 28. They wanted to share their story to bring awareness to the rare condition.

Michael and Kayla said they had never heard about the rare congenital heart defect until their son's diagnosis.

There are numerous fundraising efforts for the Petrilli family.

For more information on the GoFundMe page raising money for Alexander's treatment, click here.

A golf tournament held on Monday, December 29 will also benefit the family.

