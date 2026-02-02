Tampa leaders to host Ybor City pedestrian safety meeting on Monday, asking for public input

TAMPA, Fla. — For years, there have been conversations about improving pedestrian safety in Ybor City.

Those conversations have been pushed to the forefront since last November, after a man who was running from police crashed into a busy sidewalk in Ybor City, killing four people and injuring at least 10 more.

Some people want to see certain streets shut down to vehicle traffic so pedestrians can walk more safely, while others worry that the move would attract bigger crowds and potentially more threats of violence.

As the city tries to figure out the best plan of action, they want to hear from you.

There’s a community town hall on pedestrian safety on Monday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be at the Centro Asturiano de Tampa, located at 1913 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

People will be able to share their concerns and ideas directly with Councilwoman Naya Young, Tampa Police, the city’s Mobility Department and the Redevelopment Agency.

Leaders plan to discuss enhancing safety and accessibility for residents, businesses and visitors in Ybor City.



Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it's not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you.

