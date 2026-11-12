4 crashes in one week leave Sulphur Springs neighbors fearing for their safety

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Fla. (WFTS) — For residents living near the intersection of East Juneau Street and East Mulberry Avenue in Tampa's Sulphur Springs neighborhood, the sound of a car crash has become all too familiar.

In just seven days, residents say four serious crashes happened in the area, leaving damaged cars, debris scattered across yards and neighbors questioning how much longer they will have to wait for improvements.

WATCH: Four crashes in one week leave Sulphur Springs neighbors fearing for their safety

Four crashes in one week leave Sulphur Springs neighbors fearing for their safety

Robert Sherman, who recently moved back into the neighborhood, reached out to me after witnessing the frequency and severity of the crashes firsthand. He had been back in the community for only about three weeks when he began noticing what he described as a dangerous pattern of speeding vehicles and collisions.

WFTS Richard Sherman raises concerns about Sulphur Springs intersection

This is video Anthony Roman shared with me from his Nest camera. It happened on Nov. 6.

WATCH: Ring Video from Sulphur Springs car crash

Ring Video from Sulphur Springs car crash

Then, his camera captured this crash on Nov. 9, three days later.

WATCH: Ring video from car crash in sulphur

Ring video from car crash in sulphur

In both videos, cars in the intersection collide, rolling into a nearby yard.

The same day Sherman contacted me about the intersection, another crash happened; this time in Alicia Perez's yard. That was November 11th.

Perez said she and her husband were home when they heard the commotion. Just minutes before the crash, her husband had been outside checking their vehicles ahead of the next workday.

"When he initially heard it, we had no idea it was a crash," she recalled. She said she initially thought someone had slammed on their brakes.

WATCH: WRECK IN ALICIA PEREZ'S YARD

Wreck in Alicia Perez's yard

When the couple went outside, they discovered several cars, including their own, had been involved in the wreck in their yard.

Perez showed me the damage the following day. Six cars were damaged in total, four of which belonged to her family.

"This damage is (what) the red car made it," Perez said while pointing out the damage to one of the vehicles.

She said another car was pushed into her truck, causing additional damage.

Perez, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years, said she has heard speeding cars and motorcycles in the area before but never imagined a crash of that magnitude would happen in her own yard.

"Thanks God. We can save the material, the insurance will pay, and whatever we'll resolve the situation. But the life is more important," she said.

Her husband had been outside just minutes before the collision.

"You think he stay more time outside? What happened?" Perez said, reflecting on how differently the night could have unfolded.

She said she is particularly concerned about the speed at which drivers travel through the neighborhood, where the posted speed limit is 25 mph.

Residents say crashes are becoming routine

By Thursday, when I visited the neighborhood, the concerns extended beyond Sherman and Perez.

James Moore, who lives near the intersection, was eager to talk about the issue after me in the neighborhood. He came out to share his own experiences, including why he no longer feels comfortable spending time in his front yard.

Moore said cars have struck the corner of his home twice. Although the crashes did not cause significant structural damage, the repeated collisions have changed how he and others use their outdoor space.

"We've sat out here and jumped out of our chairs a couple of times," Moore said.

It's his yard you can see cars rolling into after the crashes on the video Sherman shared.

Moore described picking up dozens of pieces of plastic and other debris from his yard after crashes.

He said he even pleaded with his landlord to install a fence to provide some protection.

"I begged the new landlord. I said, 'Listen, we need a fence through here, something to make us feel slightly safer than the plastic being sprayed at us off a car that just had an accident,'" he said.

He estimated he has witnessed eight or nine crashes in the year he has lived at the property.

In the last 10 days alone, he said, there have been four.

"It's just the level of insecurity you have sitting outside," Moore said.

He has since changed where he spends time outdoors, retreating behind a privacy fence off to the side rather than sitting on his porch that faces the street.

Speeding and intersection visibility concerns

Residents believe speeding is a major contributor to the crashes, but they also question whether the intersection's current configuration is contributing to the problem.

The intersection is controlled by a two-way stop sign. Sherman said some drivers may not be familiar with the area or may have difficulty seeing the signs.

He also believes the positioning of the stop signs, which he says are too far back from the intersection, creates additional safety concerns.

"It's a travel-through neighborhood, so it's a mixture," Sherman said when asked whether the drivers involved are residents or people passing through.

He said the area sees traffic from people making deliveries, driving for rideshare services and traveling through the neighborhood.

Sherman said he has also noticed that drivers frequently speed through the area, despite the 25 mph speed limit.

Moore described East Juneau as a cut-through street, where some drivers travel between stop signs without slowing down enough.

WFTS East Juneau and East Mulberry Intersection

"Coming down the hill, it's like a racetrack," Moore said.

He believes additional traffic-calming measures could help prevent future collisions.

Children are among those at risk

For Sherman, the issue goes beyond protecting homes and parked vehicles.

He said one of his biggest concerns is the number of children who regularly walk, ride bicycles and use electric scooters along the street.

Sherman pointed to a nearby bus stop and the Tampa Police Safe House, which provides after-school programming for children.

He said children are frequently traveling through the area, including those who walk to his home to use a trampoline he makes available to neighborhood kids.

Sherman said he has already pulled two people from vehicles following crashes in the past week. One of them, he said, was a child younger than 10.

He believes the neighborhood needs preventative measures before a collision results in a more serious outcome.

"Because once a kid gets killed out here, it ain't no bringing that kid back," Sherman said.

He said he wants the city to consider installing speed bumps, not only along East Juneau but also on nearby Bird Street.

Sherman argued that installing traffic-calming measures on only one street could cause drivers to divert onto another neighborhood road.

"We're asking for speed bumps to be put in for the safety of these kids, not just the kids, but the community as well," he said.

He also said the neighborhood needs more attention from city officials and traffic safety personnel.

When asked how often he sees officials conducting traffic studies or checking conditions in the neighborhood, his response was simple: "Never."

What residents want the city to do

The residents who spoke with me shared similar requests for improvements.

"Better bus stops, speed humps, and maybe cameras," Moore said.

He also suggested considering a four-way stop at the intersection.

He acknowledged that he is not a fan of every type of traffic camera but believes cameras focused on intersections could help document violations.

Sherman said he hopes bringing attention to the issue will prompt the city to act before another serious crash happens.

He said residents should not have to wait until someone is injured or killed before their concerns are addressed.

Neighborhood Action Plan identifies safety as a priority

The concerns come as the city’s February 2026 Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Action Plan outlines several recommendations focused on neighborhood safety and street connectivity.

The plan identifies safer streets for walking, biking and driving as a priority. Its Safety and Connectivity action area recommends safety audits along priority corridors to identify crash patterns and speed-management needs.

It also recommends using audit findings to pursue safety improvements, including enhanced crossings, lighting and other measures. Longer-term recommendations include corridor-wide improvements that incorporate traffic calming.

A separate section, Community Safety, recommends identifying priority corridors and intersections for targeted safety interventions, including speed management.

The plan identifies North Nebraska Avenue and East Busch Boulevard as part of Tampa’s High Injury Network. Those corridors are listed as priorities for Vision Zero safety and multimodal improvements.

The plan does not specifically identify the East Juneau Street and East Mulberry Avenue intersection for a project. However, its recommendations include reviewing intersections and other locations for safety concerns.

I have reached out to the City of Tampa to ask about the status of that work and whether any improvements are being considered for the intersection of East Juneau and East Mulberry.

The city had not responded by the time this story was published.

For Sherman, the repeated crashes are a warning that the neighborhood's concerns should not be overlooked.

"I really believe out of sight, out of mind," he said. "And so, what we're doing right now with this coverage with you is putting it in sight, so it's no longer out of mind."

He compared the situation to small problems that can grow when they are repeatedly ignored.

"If you keep throwing these small problems away, eventually they're gonna pile up, and they're gonna become a big problem," Sherman said.

Residents say they want to see action before the next crash and before the consequences are worse.

For now, they continue to watch the intersection, hoping the city will hear their concerns and make the changes they believe are needed to keep their neighborhood safe.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.