LeAnne Selman remembered for her vibrant spirit and passion for dance

TAMPA, Fla. — Friends are remembering LeAnne Selman, the 41-year-old who was shot and killed on Citi's corporate campus earlier this month.

Sevdije Lika taught LeAnne belly dancing for several years.

Watch report from Julie Salomone:

Friends remember LeAnne Selman

Lika is an instructor at Wendy Fit, a yoga and Pilates studio in Dunedin.

For years, the two would meet for dance class on Tuesday nights.

"She was so put together. She was enthusiastic about dancing. She was like a little sister. She was always so good at dancing, and we all just had a great group of girls that got together every week for seven years maybe even longer," said Sevdije Lika.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said LeAnne was shot and killed in a shooting on Citi's corporate campus in Brandon. Deputies said the suspect targeted the corporate campus and was upset over a $2,500 debt he owed with Citibank.

Friends are heartbroken over the violence.

"I was in total shock. I don’t think it like hit me right away and I think for the first three days, I was like in a daze with a headache of tears. My head was killing me because of crying for three days straight. I was just reaching out to everybody that didn't know and people were reaching out to me. It's a process, it's a process. I pray for her family and that we dance in her name," said Lika.

Lika said LeAnne also excelled at fire dancing. She described the 41-year-old as creative, talented, intelligent and kind.

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"She was talented, beautiful, intelligent and so happy to always see, so happy to always see, anytime she walked into class, it was like we were happy to see her," she said.

Colleagues described LeAnne as trusted, empathetic and eager. She worked for Citi for nine years.

Citi is donating $250,000 to the Community Foundation Tampa Bay to create the Tampa Bay Performing Arts fund in memory of LeAnne.

The fund will be dedicated to supporting the performing arts and local artists.

Citi said people can donate online.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.