TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Hillsborough County commissioners took another major step toward financing a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium Tuesday, approving the first $90 million in renewed Community Investment Tax money for the project.

Commissioners voted 5-2 to add the Rays ballpark to the list of infrastructure projects eligible for funding through the renewed Community Investment Tax, commonly known as the CIT.

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Hillsborough County approves first $90M in renewed CIT money for Tampa Bay Rays stadium

The board also amended the county’s capital improvement program and approved a budget amendment appropriating the first $90 million in renewed CIT funding to the ballpark project for fiscal year 2027.

The votes move the financing process forward, but county officials stressed that the approvals do not mean the county will immediately begin handing money over for stadium construction.

What is the Community Investment Tax?

The CIT is a half-penny sales tax that Hillsborough County voters first approved in 1996.

Over the years, the tax has helped pay for hundreds of public projects, including roads, parks and fire stations. It also helped fund debt associated with Raymond James Stadium.

Voters approved a 15-year renewal of the tax in 2024 with roughly 52% support.

But county staff said Tuesday that only one project has received funding from the renewed CIT so far.

“Currently, the only project that has been funded by the renewed CIT is the Zoo Tampa project,” county staff told commissioners. “This would be the second one.”That second project would be the Rays ballpark.

Stadium use has been controversial

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The decision to use renewed CIT revenue for a new sports stadium has generated controversy because of the discussion commissioners had before the tax went to voters in 2024.

During an April 2024 meeting, Hillsborough County Commission Chair Ken Hagan expressed support for keeping the renewed tax from being used to build new stadiums.

“I completely support eliminating the community stadium, not letting stadiums be built with the tax,” Hagan said at the time.

The ballot language voters ultimately saw did not specifically mention construction of a new sports stadium.

As plans for the Rays stadium developed, however, CIT funding became an important component of the county’s financing strategy.

Earlier this year, Hagan was blunt about how important that funding had become.

“This agreement does not happen without CIT funding. It just doesn't,” Hagan said. “I want to be honest about that. I don't want to play games with that.”

That shift has fueled criticism from opponents of the stadium deal and commissioners who argue taxpayers were given a different understanding of how the renewed CIT would be spent.

Residents push back

Opposition continued during Tuesday's public hearing.

Elizabeth Braden urged commissioners to reconsider committing public revenue to the stadium, particularly as the county considers other financial pressures.

“We cannot borrow hundreds of millions of dollars or lock up our sales taxes based on ghost projections from months ago,” Braden said.

Another speaker, Anne Hartwell, argued commissioners should instead prioritize other public services.

“We need to use these resources for public safety, infrastructure, and administration,” Hartwell said.

Commissioner Joshua Wostal also continued his opposition to the deal and called on his colleagues to stop it. He has long been a strong and vocal opponent to funding the Rays stadium.

“It should be canceled,” Wostal said. “Two of you should be bold and courageous right now and vote this down before it progresses any more.”

Wostal lost his re-election bid, making this meeting his last. Wostal cast his no vote for adding the ballpark to the CIT. He then walked out of chambers, missing every subsequent vote and any goodbyes from his colleagues.

RELATED: Tampa City Council narrowly approves $21M Rays community benefits agreement after community pushback

Is using CIT money for the stadium legal?

County leaders maintain they sought legal guidance and believe the renewed CIT can legally be used for the ballpark.

After the meeting, Commissioner Harry Cohen said the county received legal opinions supporting that position.

“We covered ourselves pretty well with the legal opinions that we got that authorized the use of the CIT and determined that it was a permissible use,” Cohen said. Cohen also acknowledged the possibility of a legal challenge.

“There have been a lot of discussions about legal challenges, and part of the reason to pursue a bond validation is to preempt some of that,” he said.

That bond validation process could begin relatively soon.

During Tuesday's meeting, a representative from the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office said the county anticipated initiating the process within roughly two weeks, depending on the board's actions and preparation of the required documents.

County says $90 million won't immediately change hands

County attorneys stressed that Tuesday's actions are steps in a larger financing process.

“By approving this today, that doesn't mean we start giving the money over,” the county attorney's office told commissioners. “It means we initiate the process.” There are still conditions that have to be met before the county provides its financing.

During questioning from Wostal, county officials said the Rays had not yet provided proof of financing for their portion of the deal.

Officials also said the stadium's final cost was still being reviewed.

The county attorney's office said proof of financing is a condition that must be met before the county provides its funding.

Another agreement involving a trustee must also return to commissioners for approval. Under the framework described Tuesday, money from the team, Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa would eventually flow into a trust, with the trustee controlling disbursements.

Commissioners also move forward with tourist tax bonds

CIT money was not the only stadium financing action commissioners considered Tuesday.

The board also approved a master bond resolution authorizing the county to issue up to $263 million in tourist development tax revenue bonds in multiple series to finance a portion of the ballpark.

That money is separate from the $90 million in renewed CIT funding approved for the project.

Commissioners also approved adding the Rays ballpark to the county's fiscal year 2026 and 2027 tourist development plan.

What's next?

The bond validation process is expected to be one of the next major steps.

Commissioners also still have additional stadium-related agreements to consider, including the ballpark use agreement and other definitive documents.

County officials indicated some of those items are expected to return to commissioners in December, with additional documents potentially extending into the new year.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.