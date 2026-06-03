BTS three-night run at Raymond James Stadium generates more than $6 million for Tampa Sports Authority

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Sports Authority reported Wednesday that the three-night BTS concert series at Raymond James Stadium generated approximately $6.1 million in net revenue for the organization.

Each of the three shows produced roughly $1 million in net revenue, with attendance and financial numbers running nearly identical across all three nights.

The deal with Live Nation was structured with a $1 license fee plus all direct event-related expenses. The authority retained all concessions revenue, 15% of net soft goods merchandise sales, 10% of net recorded goods and media sales, all parking revenue, all suite ticket revenue, a $5 facility fee per ticket sold, and all convenience fees. The authority paid Live Nation a $26 rebate per ticket sold.

The concerts also generated an estimated 81,000 hotel room nights in the Tampa Bay area, based on a conservative calculation of 2 nights per attendee and 4 attendees per room for the 3-night run.

TSA said the numbers reflect the global reach of the group's fan base.

"BTS is the juggernaut socially. They do so much, and they posted many times from the venue and the area. They had 80 million followers on Instagram, their top member has 74 million, so it's just huge numbers," a member said.

He added that the exposure for Tampa and Raymond James Stadium through BTS's own social media channels was significant, even if the authority could not directly measure it.

The concerts put the authority's total net revenue through the first three months of the fiscal year at approximately $6.1 million.



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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.