Burn bans and dry conditions limit personal fireworks in parts of Tampa Bay this Fourth of July

TAMPA, Fla. — Manatee and Sarasota counties are under burn bans ahead of the Fourth of July, and dry conditions across the Tampa Bay area are prompting fire safety officials to urge residents to skip personal fireworks this holiday.

The Florida Forest Service burn ban map shows Manatee and Sarasota counties highlighted in red, meaning personal fireworks are prohibited. Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are not under county-enacted burn bans but have year-round ordinances that prohibit all outdoor burning of yard debris, including fireworks and sparklers, at any time.

Pasco County lifted its emergency burn ban on June 2, 2026, following recent rains that helped lower drought conditions. Citrus County rescinded its burn ban on May 26, 2026, after improved environmental conditions and a recommendation from Fire Chief Craig Stevens.

The drought driving these restrictions is severe. Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Allie Blake said the region has been stuck in extreme drought for weeks.

"So, Jada, I will say that we have seen extreme drought conditions that have just persisted. I mean, the past couple weeks when I've looked at the drought monitor that's come out on Thursdays, Tampa, St. Pete, Sarasota, and Bradenton are still in the extreme drought category. Unfortunately, it, while we have seen rain, it hasn't made a huge difference. Some spots still need almost a foot of rain," Blake said.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District has extended the region's water shortage order through Oct. 1 due to critically low water supplies.

In Manatee County, the burn ban is in effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice. Jodie Fiske, Director of Public Safety for Manatee County, explained why the conditions make even small fires dangerous.

"When it's this dry and even a small fire can become a very large fire that moves very quickly through the brush," Fiske said.

Fiske also addressed why fireworks stands remain open despite the ban on setting them off.

"I don't have the authority to tell somebody that they can't sell them and tell somebody they can't buy them. There's also the fact that some of these folks buy them to travel someplace else for the 4th of July holiday with friends and family, and they're just taking them with them," Fiske said.

Tampa Fire Marshal Andrell Miller warned that even in areas without burn bans, fireworks carry serious risks given current conditions.

"Something can go really quickly. Those fireworks can go, especially if you are near trees or, or homes or combustible materials, a fire can spread rapidly in the case of a firework that has gotten out of control," Miller said.

Blake also noted an important legal detail about when fireworks are permitted.

"Fireworks are still allowed on July 4, but they're not allowed in the third, and they're not allowed on the fifth, or any day after the fact," Blake said.

Not everyone is heeding the warnings. Tampa resident Aspen Martinez said he plans to light fireworks at home this year.

"I haven't fired a firework in a long time, so I'm glad I have it off. You know, I'm saying, so I get to finally share that with my nephews, so that's gonna be awesome, you know, I'm saying, yeah, black hats gonna be loud, holy crap, but yeah, it's gonna be awesome," Martinez said.

Permitted professional fireworks shows will still take place across the area, with firefighters on standby at each event.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.