220,000 passengers expected to travel through TPA on America's 250th Birthday weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly 6 million Americans are expected to fly this Fourth of July weekend, according to AAA, as the Country celebrates its 250th birthday.

At Tampa International Airport, 220,000 passengers are expected to fly through this weekend, with Sunday projected to be one of the busiest days of the summer season, according to airport officials.

Tampa Bay 28's Maya Sargent spoke with travelers who said the holiday feels different this year — with Team USA advancing in the World Cup and the nation's semiquincentennial adding to the excitement.

"God bless America, Team USA is going to win," Chris Marte said.

"There is a bit of an air of excitement to the air, everybody's excited to be here, and everybody's excited to be traveling to different places," Jennifer Barthel said.

Barthel is among those marking the milestone in a meaningful way.

"I'm super excited to be going to our nation's first national park to celebrate our 250th birthday, I think it's the most amazing place to be," Barthel said.

For others, the trip is simply about returning home to family and friends.

"We just want to get back, we have a little puppy, and we're excited to get back and see people," Connor Carson said.

Airport officials said passenger estimates for this year are similar to last year — "busy, but not record-breaking." Some passengers said they noticed the increase in foot traffic.

"The economy parking is crowded, so that tells me, right there, people are traveling," Larry Rosemond said.

Reasons for travel varied among people: some are headed to see fireworks, visit family, and enjoy good food, but the sentiment at TPA was the same.

"I'm proud to be an American, and I'm just really excited," Barthel said.

Airport officials advise passengers flying out of Tampa International this weekend to arrive at least two hours before their flight, or three hours for international travel.