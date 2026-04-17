TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The tallest residential building in the current phase of Tampa's Gasworx development reached its highest point of construction today. The 50-acre project is situated to bridge the gap between downtown Tampa and historic Ybor City.

KETTLER and Moss Construction announced the topping-out of Olivette, a 10-story, 376-home residential building. The project celebrated the milestone with a top-out party for the approximately 300 construction workers, featuring food, music, and a raffle.

WATCH: Gasworx development reaches new milestone as tallest residential building tops out

Gasworx development reaches new milestone as tallest residential building tops out

"Today is a major milestone for our Phase Two here at Gasworx, where we're topping out the Olivette," Damian Presiga said.

Olivette will feature a Duckweed grocery store as its retail anchor, more than 29,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a 481-space parking garage, and two seventh-floor amenity courtyards overlooking the district. A new trolley stop will also be added to the front of the property.

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The building's name is inspired by a steamship from Henry Plant's fleet that once connected Tampa to Havana, carrying Cuban immigrants who helped establish Ybor City's cigar industry.

We previously told you about the history behind the other names in GasWorx.

Managing the construction of multiple buildings simultaneously requires extensive coordination.

"It's a lot of logistics, of moving the concrete trucks around and all the materials, getting them in and out of the buildings, as well as the people," Toby Manulak said.

Construction on Olivette began about a year ago and is expected to be completed in June 2027.

"It brings people from the outside of our city to live and work right within the city and within Ybor City," Manulak said.

The Gasworx development, a joint venture between KETTLER, local developer Darryl Shaw, and PPF Real Estate, aims to blend modern expansion with the area's historic roots. Developers are carefully navigating Ybor City's historic Barrio Latino boundaries. Buildings within the historic district are restricted to 60 feet in height, hence why the office building in Gas Worx will have a staggered height, and why any building past that (the boundary for the historic district), will be taller.

Kettler

"What we don't want to do is take away that great foundation that Ybor has," Presiga said.

Olivette sits exactly where the historic district ends, allowing for taller construction. Future phases of the project, including a hotel and condos, will fall completely outside the historic boundary and will have no height limits.

Two apartment communities within the development, La Union and The Stevedore, are already complete and actively leasing. La Union marked the fastest lease-up of any apartment in KETTLER's portfolio, and The Stevedore, a 390-home community, welcomed its first residents on April 1.

Kettler

Another residential building, The Luisa, topped out last month and is slated to open in spring 2027. Named after Ybor City's first female lector, The Luisa will offer the development's most affordable options, featuring mostly studio apartments and a public parking garage.

A brick-and-green six-story office building, anchored 50% by Grow Financial, will connect to a repurposed 1950s warehouse being converted into a marketplace. The office building will feature a public "coffee to cocktail" communal rooftop.

The marketplace, projected to open in spring or summer 2027, will serve as the heart of the district. While the 1950s warehouse has no major historical significance, developers decided it was aesthetically pleasing enough to keep. Gasworx plans to announce 15 to 20 tenants this summer, including a large restaurant and bar anchor.

Kettler

Connecting these spaces is the Paseo, a privately owned street controlled by Gasworx. Designed with a European feel, the street will open early in the day for deliveries but will be closed to vehicle traffic for most of the day. Because the street is privately owned, Gasworx can close it without a city permit, allowing pedestrians to walk freely and enjoy outdoor cafe seating and live music.

A one-acre city park, leased and maintained by Gasworx, will open in summer or fall 2027. The tree-lined park will feature a concession area similar to Curtis Hixon Park.

The entire district is designed to encourage pedestrian traffic, creating a seamless connection from Gasworx to 7th Avenue and landmark locations like the Columbia Restaurant.

"Walkability has been key to how we design our neighborhood, our master plan," Presiga said.



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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.